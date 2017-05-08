Chennai apartment fire claims four lives

CHENNAI,May8: Four people including two children have died in Chennai after a fire broke out at their apartment building early this morning. Fire fighters rescued seven people before the situation was brought under control.

Doctors say that four of the seven who were admitted to a hospital died because they had inhaled too much smoke. None of them suffered any burn injuries.

Fire fighters rescued seven people before the situation was brought under control.

Officials say that four of the seven who were admitted to a hospital died of suffocation after inhaling too much smoke. None of them suffered any burn injuries.

“We rescued seven of them but four have died in the hospital. Two of them are children. They died because they inhaled a lot of smoke. None of them suffered any burn injury,” a senior fire department official said.

Fire department officials suspect that the fire was caused because of an electrical defect in the stilted parking area of the apartment building. The family lived on the first floor of the four-storey building, with the stilted parking just below them. Nine other residents are also undergoing treatment after inhaling the smoke.

A dozen scooters that were parked in the building were completely gutted.

Fire department officials suspect that the fire was caused because of an electrical defect.

According to the police, the fire broke out at the apartment in Vadapalani around 4.45 am and several two-wheelers that were parked on the ground floor caught fire.Thick black fumes bellowed upwards suffocating to death Selvi (30), Meenakshi (60), Shalini (10) and Sanjay (4).

Police are investigating the case. Forensic experts have inspected the accident site.