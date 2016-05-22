Chennai boys Barath Venkateswaran and Ajish Sekar tops CBSE

Chennai, May 22: Two boys from Chennai Barath Venkateshwaran and Ajish Sekar topped CBSE 12th exams this year.

Totally 10.65 lakh students appeared for the exam and girls managed to outperform boy this year as well with 88.58 per cent against boys passing with 78.85 per cent.

Chennai student Ajish Sekar won joint third rank holder at the national level in CBSE Class 12 exams after the results declared on Saturday. He is from PSBB Senior Secondary School at KK Nagar who secured 495 out of 500.

Another student who joined him in the league is Bharath Venkateswaran and is from Modern Senior Secondary School at Nanganallur and also scored identical numbers, 495 out of 500. He is planning to appear for IIT JEE advanced exam and he wishes to do mechanical engineering at IIT Madras. He said, “It came as a pleasant surprise; securing all India third rank is beyond my expectations,”.

From Delhi Sukriti Gupta from Ashok Vihar in Delhi scored 497 marks out of 500 and occupied the position of CBSE overall topper.