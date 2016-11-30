Chennai: CBI books senior woman Central Excise officer for graft

Chennai, Nov 30: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against a senior woman officer of the Central Excise here and four other officials in a corruption case, the agency said.

In a statement issued here, the CBI said it has filed a case against Principal Chief Commissioner Janaki Arunkumar of the Central Excise, Chennai Zone, and four Superintendents of Central Excise, Chennai — Paul Sudhakar, Manoharan, Dhanasekaran and Selvaraj.

According to the CBI, the accused persons in a criminal conspiracy in November demanded illegal gratification of Rs 100,000 for making favourable transfer postings of Dhanasekaran, Selvaraj and a few other officers of the Central Excise.

Sudhakar and other accused went to Arunkumar’s residence at Palavakkam, Chennai on November 29, and delivered Rs 200,000, the agency said.

The CBI carried out searches at seven places in Chennai, including residential and official premises of the accused persons, and seized two amounts of Rs 200,000 and Rs 2.65 lakh and a locker key. recovered

The agency also found Rs 7.93 lakh in cash and froze four bank accounts. Other investments and gold ornaments were being verified as the search continues, the CBI said.

