Chennai: DMK General body meeting postponed indefinitely due to the ill health of M Karunanidhi

Chennai, Dec 17: The DMK’s general body meeting which was scheduled to take place on December 20 has been indefinitely postponed on Saturday due to party chief Karunanidhi’s health. DMK President M Karunanidhi had undergone a tracheostomy at a private hospital here to optimise breathing and his condition was stable on Friday.

The 92-year-old leader, who was readmitted to Kauvery Hospital here late last night with breathing difficulties due to throat and lung infection, has undergone tracheostomy to optimise breathing, Dr S Aravindan, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said in a statement. “Karunanidhi is stable,” he said, adding that the former chief minister is being treated with antibiotics and being monitored by a team of doctors.

Karunanidhi’s readmission to the hospital comes about a week after he was discharged from there on December 7, following week-long treatment for drug-induced allergy.

On October 25, DMK had announced that Karunanidhi was suffering from allergy “caused by a medicine he has been using” and advised rest by doctors.

The leader, who has of late not been seen regularly in public, has confined himself to his home, although he has been issuing statements and reacting on key matters such as demonetization. He had also skipped campaigning during the by-election to three state Assembly seats last month. Ruling AIADMK won all three constituencies.

Leaders of political parties, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Su Thirunavukkarasar, former TNCC chief E V K S Elangovan, CPI senior leader Tha Pandian, PMK leader and Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss, and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan visited Kauvery Hospital and enquired about the health of the DMK patriarch.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will meet the ailing DMK president today.

