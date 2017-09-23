“Chennai Express” Film producer Karim Morani surrenders in rape case
Hyderabad, September 23: Shocking rape case reported,Chennai Express” producer Karim Morani, has surrendered to police here in connection with a rape case hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his bail plea, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
According to reports police stated that He surrendered at the Hayathnagar police station on the city’s outskirts around midnight.
The “Chennai Express” producer will be produced before a court later in the day.
On Januvary police had booked him for charges for rape, criminal intimidation,wrongful confinement and
cheating.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Karim Morani petition challenging the Hyderabad High Court’s verdict cancelling his bail.
The High Court on September 5 had upheld the decision of the sessions court cancelling Morani’s bail.
Karim Morani was booked for cheating, rape, wrongful confinement), criminal intimidation), and cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of marriage under the Indian Penal Code.