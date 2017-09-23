“Chennai Express” Film producer Karim Morani surrenders in rape case

Hyderabad, September 23: Shocking rape case reported,Chennai Express” producer Karim Morani, has surrendered to police here in connection with a rape case hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his bail plea, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to reports police stated that He surrendered at the Hayathnagar police station on the city’s outskirts around midnight.

The “Chennai Express” producer will be produced before a court later in the day.

Morani is facing the charge of raping a Delhi-based woman. The 25-year-old aspiring actor alleged that he repeatedly raped her by threatening to post her private pictures on social media.

On Januvary police had booked him for charges for rape, criminal intimidation,wrongful confinement and

cheating.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Karim Morani petition challenging the Hyderabad High Court’s verdict cancelling his bail.