Chennai : Fire breaks out at SBI in Parry’s Corner

November 18, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Nov 18: A fire has broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Parry’s Corner area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At least 4 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to initial information, no causalities have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, efforts are on to douse the fire.
Incidences of fire have been on a rise in the national capital. Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at a plastic scrap market of Mundka area of Delhi. Around 33 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Simplified Banking than SBI | Indian Postal Bank account for 100rs and no min. balance
State Bank Of India
State Bank of India hiring 9, 500 staffs for its customer support and sales operations
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24
6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 
Top