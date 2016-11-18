Chennai : Fire breaks out at SBI in Parry’s Corner

Chennai, Nov 18: A fire has broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Parry’s Corner area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At least 4 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to initial information, no causalities have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, efforts are on to douse the fire.

Incidences of fire have been on a rise in the national capital. Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at a plastic scrap market of Mundka area of Delhi. Around 33 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.