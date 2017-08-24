Chennai HC gives eight guidelines for holding Vinayaka Chathurthi festival idols

Chennai,August24:The Madras High Court, while coming up with as many as eight guidelines for holding the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, has held that no idol can be installed in public places except with permission from the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and in compliance with the conditions imposed by him.

The first bench, comprising CJ Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, while disposing a couple of petitions moved in this regard also urged the State to lay down guidelines for temporary installation of idols which may be strictly imposed the next time.

However, the eight guidelines spelt out by the bench included a direction to the authorities to ensure that no polluting materials such as plaster of Paris is used, idols shall be made of clay and not painted with pollutants, permitted noise level should not exceed the allowed decibel limits and complete ban on sound emitting fire crackers between 10 pm and 6 am.

Public address system not exceeding prescribed decibel limits, organisers to avoid using inflammable materials for construction of structures, providing entrance and exists which are wide enough and obtaining clearance from fire department upon inspection of all electrical equipment, also formed part of the guidelines.

Further, the bench on noting the unauthorised tapping of electricity brought to their attention in one of the petitions, said, “The TANGEDCO has filed an affidavit indicating steps taken by it to detect cases of theft in electricity. It is stated that the organisers of such functions should approach TANGEDCO for temporary service connections and pay consumption charges for the same.

It is also stated that any unauthorised tapping would attract criminal action.”

“Therefore, TANGEDCO shall ensure that no illegal activities take place,” the bench added.