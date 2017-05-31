Chennai Infosys employee, Ilayaraja Arunachalam, was found dead in his office located in Mahindra World City

Chennai,May31:A 30-year-old Infosys employee, Ilayaraja Arunachalam, was found dead in his office located in Mahindra World City, Chennai.

Reports suggest that his dead body was found in the washroom.

“One of our employees was found dead in the office building early in the morning on Wednesday. We have identified him, but cannot divulge any details since the police is investigating the case,” an Infosys spokesperson said.

An investigating officer told media that other employees at Infosys had discovered Ilayaraja in the dormitory and had rushed him to the Chengalpet General hospital. Upon reaching the hospital the doctor informed them that he had already passed away. “This is when we got a call saying an Infosys employee had died. He was found in the dormitory or some sort of a room where employees can take rest. He was not wearing any clothes and there were two bedsheets on him,” said the officer.

Kancheepuram SP told TNM that there were no injury marks on the body, but a case of suspicious death had been registered. “The post mortem that will be done at Chengelpet General Hospital will reveal more. The police were informed only after he was taken to the hospital,” SP Santosh Hadimani told news media.

The main hailing from Tiruvannamalai district, studied at Anna University, according to his Facebook profile. He was working at the Infosys office, situated in the SEZ zone, in Paranur, near Chengalpet. Ilayaraja lived at Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

Initial reports suggest that he went to office on Monday, but did not return home. He had a private cabin in his office.

In January another Infosys employee, Rasila Raju was found dead in the Pune office. She was working alone on a Sunday at the office.