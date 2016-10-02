Chennai: Jayalalithaa’s health ‘continues to improve’, says hospital bulletin

Chennai, Sep 02: For the first time since she was hospitalised on September 22, the Apollo Hospital on Sunday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being treated for “infection” and is “responding well”.

A bulletin from the hospital on Sunday night said it has taken expert opinion from a UK-based doctor who examined her and concurred with the present line of management.

The bulletin said the CM has been improving and advised a few more days stay at the hospital.

68-year-old Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on September 22 with complaints of fever and dehydration.

This is for the first time since she was admitted that the hospital has said she was being treated for infection.

“Chief Minister, who is undergoing treatment, continues to improve. Apollo Hospital obtained an expert opinion from International Specialist and Consultant from the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London, Dr Richard Beale who was flown in from the United Kingdom on September 30, 2016,” it said.

Dr Beale examined the Chief Minister, evaluated various clinical reports and “had detailed discussions with the expert group of doctors treating the Chief Minister and concurred with the present line of management”, it said.

Based on the discussions the expert group had with Dr Beale, “The current treatment plan including appropriate antibiotics and other allied clinical measures are presently being continued to treat infection,” the hospital said.

“The Chief Minister is responding well to the treatment given to her. Chief Minister has been advised a few more days stay in the hospital,” the bulletin added.

Earlier in the day, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dismissed demands for releasing photographs of Jayalalithaa to quell rumours about her health, saying the hospital was regularly releasing bulletins about her condition.

“The hospital has been sharing bulletins about her health regularly. Even after sharing the bulletins, what do they expect?” AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi told reporters.

Replying to a query regarding DMK President M Karunanidhi’s suggestion for releasing a photograph, she said, “Even if we do so, he will say it has been photoshopped. He is making such comments just to criticise us.”

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan also echoed similar views, saying the hospital was releasing updates on the Chief Minister’s health condition.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had on Saturday visited Jayalalithaa and said she was “recovering well”.