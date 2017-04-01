Chennai police arrest uncle for the rape of a 15-year-old girl who set herself ablaze

Chennai ,April1:Chennai police have arrested a 36-year-old man, identified Saravanan for the rape of a 15-year-old girl. Police said Saravanan, who worked with a private school in the city, is the uncle of the girl whom he sexually abused.

The crime came to light on Wednesday after the girl committed suicide by setting herself on fire, unable to bear his blackmailing. The girl was allegedly raped by Saravanan in September, when she had gone to meet her aunt Sasikala.

One day, when her aunt was not at home, Saravanan offered her a soft drink laced with sleeping pills. Soon after the girl fell unconscious, he raped her and captured the act on his phone.

Since then, he had been threatening the girl with the video clip, a senior police officer said.

“He told the victim that he would release her rape video if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl disclosed it a couple of months ago to her family, which scolded the alleged rapist and prevented the girl from disclosing the incident to anyone else. However, the uncle was encouraged by this and kept harassing the girl to have sex with him. The girl who was left alone while her parents and sibling away took the drastic step after leaving a suicide note.”

The girl is said to have disclosed the incident to her grandparent and the blackmailing which she was facing, but they asked her to remain silent.

The girl’s grandmother even wanted her to be married off to the accused.

“My mother wanted me to marry off my daughter to him (the accused). We resisted it. We were not aware that he had been blackmailing my daughter,” the girl’s father was quoted saying by The New Indian Express.

In her suicide note, she said despite revealing the blackmailing she was facing her family did not take her seriously.

“If I am alive, it will bring only disrepute to you all…” the 15-year-old wrote in the note.

The victim’s mother admitted that they had noticed her depressed for the past couple of days, but was unaware of the mental trauma that she was going through.