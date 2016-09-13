What this Chennai RJ, Balaji said about the Cauvery row ?

Chennai, Sep 13: RJ Balaji, a household name in Chennai because of his lightning wit has thousands of Tamil-speaking fans across the globe. Therefore, when he took to social media to post a video message about the violent Cauvery dispute, his post got a million views – and we’re still counting.

In the message he uploaded to his Facebook page, he reminded the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka how everyone came together during last year’s Chennai floods.

“During the Chennai floods, they (the people of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru) helped us a lot. That’s what ordinary people’s hearts are like,” he said.

“Weren’t we all ‘Mustafa Mustafa’?” during the Chennai floods, he asked, referring to an A R Rahman number which has become something of an anthem for friendship.

Karnataka has been on the boil since last week – and more so since Monday – after the Supreme Court ordered the state government to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. One person was killed on Monday in police firing during a protest. In addition to bandhs and strikes, people have also damaged property on a large scale.

Balaji urged his followers to look beyond their linguistic identities and discover their common humanity.

“Let’s be sensible, sensitive Indians, human beings,” the 31-year old RJ said.

He also deplored the way in which some have been using social media to post and share videos of violent acts, as a platform for regional jingoism and sabre-rattling. He asked his followers “Let’s not lose our sensitivity, and react foolishly to the trouble that someone random person stirs up on the street,” he pleaded.

Balaji suggested that those responsible for instigating and perpetrating violent attacks in both states weren’t ordinary citizens like him or his followers.

“The people in Karnataka who set KPN buses on fire weren’t ordinary people like you and me. The people in Chennai who vandalized the Woodlands hotel weren’t people like you and me. Those who did all this are people who hope that this issue will never be put to rest, that this problem will become bigger. They wish to use language for political gain, and for profit,” he said.

He had a blunt message for those creating incendiary content on the internet: “… shut up, and shut shop for a couple of days. Find another way to get publicity.”

Balaji suggested the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karntataka arrest the “madmen” perpetrating violence in both states. All ordinary citizens had to do, he explained, was trust the authorities to take action, and to “solve this problem – which has existed for more than 50 years now – through dialogue.”

The role of electronic media in adding fuel to the fire hasn’t escaped the state or central government’s attention.

Today, Bengaluru police asked the city’s denizens not to unthinkingly believe messages they received on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu asked the media – particularly electronic media – to “show restraint” and avoid showing repeated visuals of violence, for it had a duty towards the safety and security of the country.

Here’s the video, which is mostly in Tamil.