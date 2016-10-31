Chennai: Two people assassinated in Kannagi Nagar area for selling marijuana

Chennai, Oct 31: Atleast two men were assassinated in Kannagi Nagar area of Chennai on Monday by the group of people for selling drugs.

The name of the deceased has been found as Kaliya aka Ranjith Kumar and his friend Harbour Miller. They were murdered for selling drugs and were involved in other illegal activities from many years.

Kaliya was migrated to Kannagi Nagar from ghettos of Chennai shoreline and had made his specialty for offering drugs and.

As of late, Sengottaiyan and his posse who offer medications also were moved in from New Washermanpet, and conflicted with Ranjith and his companions. As strains took off between them, Kaliya and his companion assaulted Sengottaiyan, his companion Sakthivel and injured them seriously.

Knowing about the assault, Sengottaiyan’s pack followed Kaliya and slaughtered him and his accessory, Miller and tossed their bodies in a sewage deplete.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and Sengottaiyan alongside his companion Sakthivel for have been conceded for treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.