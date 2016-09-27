Chennai woman doctor narrowly escapes sexual assault by Ola driver

Chennai,Sept27:A woman doctor luckily and narrowly escaped a sexual assault attempt by an Ola cab driver at Neelangarai in south Chennai late on Sunday.

The doctor, who lived in Injambakkam in south Chennai, used to regularly commute by cabs to a private hospital at Ambattur in north Chennai.

But this time when she took a cab, it proved to be a nightmare

An account of what happened to her

She hired an Ola cab and left for work as she had a night shift on Sunday. The driver took the ECR road and being a weekend, the traffic was significantly less. As the cab was crossing VGP Peace Temple in south Chennai, the driver stopped the car unexpectedly. Before the woman could react, two men opened the back doors and forced themselves inside, on either side of the woman. When she asked the driver who they were, the Ola driver said that they were his friends and they would get down on the way. Fearing something was wrong, the doctor messaged her friend and asked the driver to pull over the vehicle. But the driver denied and the men began to assault her. The woman began yelling and the driver started driving faster. Hearing the doctor’s cry for help and watching the speeding car, a man who was behind the cab chased the cab and blocked its way. As the crowd started gathering, the two men who were seated behind ran away, but the cab driver was caught.

POLICE ARRESTS ALL THREE ACCUSED

The police was informed and upon enquiry, they found that the driver was 23-year-old Marudhu. During police investigation, he revealed the identity of the two men. All three were detained and are being interrogated at a private place.

People commuting through ECR complain that there is only one police check post in the entire stretch, making it easier for anti-social elements to operate.

The recent events in Chennai have put the city in bad light and have raised security concerns among women.