Cheteshwar Pujara sets new record; got roasted for taking 54 balls to score first run
Cheteswhar Pujara had a bad day In the ongoing 3rd test between India and New Zealand. He took 54 balls to open his account and became the 2nd batsman who took most balls to open account
The chilled out Pujara celebrated his first run with unique style though
Cricket lovers roasted him by memes and witty tweets!
This tweet just linked Aadhar perfectly than UIDAI
Pujara is like a person who walks into a bank without an Aadhaar number.
Just can’t open his account.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 24, 2018
And the typical legend meme
Kids: Bets on match wins
Adults: Bets on Runs
Legend: Bets on Pujara’s 1st runs
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 24, 2018
About the new record
Most balls faced without scoring a run. Pujara is number 5 on that list. Come on, Che. Go on and beat Allott’s record. We are waiting. @sumanthraman #IndvSA #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/eGODMaXIly
— Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 24, 2018
The positive side!
Quality 50 by Pujara. What a knock. 0* off 50. pic.twitter.com/QNxDmsKOvN
— Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 24, 2018
More update about new record
Most balls before first run in Tests since 2001:
61 Broad v NZ, Auckland, 2013
53 Pujara v SA, J’burg, today
52 Du Plessi v Ind, Delhi, 2015
45 Amla v Ind, Delhi, 2015#SAvInd
— ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) January 24, 2018
That ‘I know that feel bro’ moment
Pujara’s innings#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/N3OTPbWe42
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 24, 2018