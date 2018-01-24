Cheteshwar Pujara sets new record; got roasted for taking 54 balls to score first run

Cheteswhar Pujara had a bad day In the ongoing 3rd test between India and New Zealand. He took 54 balls to open his account and became the 2nd batsman who took most balls to open account

The chilled out Pujara celebrated his first run with unique style though

Cricket lovers roasted him by memes and witty tweets!

This tweet just linked Aadhar perfectly than UIDAI

Pujara is like a person who walks into a bank without an Aadhaar number.

Just can’t open his account. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 24, 2018

And the typical legend meme

Kids: Bets on match wins Adults: Bets on Runs Legend: Bets on Pujara’s 1st runs — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 24, 2018

About the new record

Most balls faced without scoring a run. Pujara is number 5 on that list. Come on, Che. Go on and beat Allott’s record. We are waiting. @sumanthraman #IndvSA #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/eGODMaXIly — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 24, 2018

The positive side!

Quality 50 by Pujara. What a knock. 0* off 50. pic.twitter.com/QNxDmsKOvN — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 24, 2018

More update about new record

Most balls before first run in Tests since 2001: 61 Broad v NZ, Auckland, 2013

53 Pujara v SA, J’burg, today

52 Du Plessi v Ind, Delhi, 2015

45 Amla v Ind, Delhi, 2015#SAvInd — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) January 24, 2018

