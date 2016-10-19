Chevrolet Cruze to feature 1.6-litre diesel in 2017

NEW DELHI ,Oct19: Recently, Chevrolet revealed the hatchback version of the second-generation Cruze. Along with it, the automaker also confirmed the long-awaited diesel version of the sedan. In North America, the second-gen Cruzemade its world debut in June 2015. However, the automaker didn’t reveal the diesel powertrain of the sedan at that time. Unlike the previous version’s 2.0-litre diesel, which is currently on sale in India, the new Cruze will be powered by a 1.6-litre diesel. It will come paired with an option of a new nine-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

While the petrol-powered Cruze is already on sale in the USA, the diesel avatar will go sale in the first half of 2017. Speaking of its Indian launch, the present Cruze is in dire need of replacement, and its poor sales figures are indicative of the same. We expect the American automaker to launch the second-generation Cruze next year in the country. The info about this new diesel is scarce, but rumours suggest it will be Opel-Vauxhall's 1.6-litre 'Whisper Diesel'.