Chhatra Bharati 2018 cancelled, police denies permission to Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mewani to deliver lecture

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 4: Chhatra Bharati, the All India Student’s Summit 2018 has been cancelled and the police have taken a few students into custody.

Chhatra Bharati summit was proposed to be held at the Mithibai College in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the police have denied permission to deliver a lecture by JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani.

The Bhaidas hall in which Chhatra Bharati was proposed to be held was booked long ago by Sagar Bhalerao, the organiser of the event.

Sagar Bhalerao said, “the hall has booked long back but now we are being denied entry.”

According to media reports, FIRs have been registered against Mevani and Khalid at the Pune Vishrambaug Police Station. The FIRs are registered under section 153(A), 505 & 117.