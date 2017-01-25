Chhattisgarh: CAF Platoon commander shot dead by constable

Kanker, Jan 25: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) official was allegedly shot dead by a subordinate at their camp in Chhattigsarh’s Kanker district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred last night at the camp of a company of CAF’s 14th battalion at Hurrapinjodi village under Amabeda Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kanker, Jai Prakash Badhai said.The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath (57), a platoon commander with the same CAF company, he added.

As per preliminary information, while Vishwanath was giving some instructions to jawans, a constable, identified as Samar Shekhar (29), shot him with his service rifle, leaving the officer critically injured, he said.”The platoon commander was immediately rushed to Antagarh hospital where he was declared brought dead. The reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet as the accused’s statement is yet to be recorded,” Badhai said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said, adding that a case has been lodged in this connection and further probe was on.