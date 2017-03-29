CBI arrests railways officer in bribery case in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada , Mar. 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Office Superintendent working in the office of AEN, East Coast Railways in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the allegations that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs. 20,000/- from the complainant for releasing the on account credit card bills of a construction firm against two contracts being executed by the firm with East Coast Railways.

It was further alleged in the complaint that the accused contacted the complainant and initially demanded a 0.5% of the amount of bills so far passed.

The CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red handed.

The accused was produced in the Jurisdictional Court and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)