Chhattisgarh cops walk on blazing coal to debunk myths and superstition

RAIPUR,Sept16: Amid Chhattisgarh’s remote regions strongly in grip of superstition and exorcism, an initiative to spread awareness against black magic and its prevention, Bilaspur range IG and Mungeli Superintendent of Police walked on blazing coal to prove before villagers that it’s more of science than a miracle.

A large group of villagers thronged the place at Bhatgaon on Wednesday at Mungeli in Bilaspur division as part of the awareness drive being conducted against black magic and superstition. In the midst of many scientific experiments done by team of experts from Nagpur, people were asked to volunteer and walk on the carpet of blazing coal to prove it doesn’t require supernatural power to walk on that fire.

After four-five calls, when no one turned up, it was Bilaspur range IG Vivekananda Sinha and Mungeli SP Nitu Kamal who took the initiative.

Pouring a mug of water in their feet, the two police officers walked easily and swiftly on the burning coal and were lauded by the people.

Talking to TOI, Bilaspur IG vivekananda Sinha said, “Locals in this region are highly influenced by quacks, baiga-gunia to get themselves treated. When there’s crop loss or untimely death, these baigas randomly point at any woman and label her as ‘tonhi’ (witch) who is later boycotted or harassed by the villagers. It is important to educate children and locals to understand that it’s mere superstition.”

Hence, we called a team of experts from Akhil Bhartiya Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti, Nagpur to demonstrate before people how superstition is strongly based on science and there’s no magic or miracle into it, Sinha said.

The team explained scientifically how there’s no supernatural power required to stab tongue with ‘trishul’, to see blood oozing out from lemon or to walk on burning coal.

“It was no rocket science to walk on the blazing coal, rather I walked twice, this gave confidence to people present there that it wasn’t an impossible task. We were followed by many school girls and locals who then dared to walk on it happily and safely.”

When contacted Mungeli SP Nitu Kamal she said, “initially I was little scared but when I walked after pouring some water on my feet, it was very easy and I didn’t feel anything. When no one turned up, it was my duty to take initiative and show that it’s nothing beyond human’s reach. It’s all trick that they play upon.”

The whole idea of approaching a ‘baiga’ when snake bites, in stead of going to hospital, which inadvertently leads to increase in deaths due to snake bite cases, lies strongly in minds of people. To break the belief isn’t a one-day task. Therefore, the drive would continue for six months.

Officers said that awareness programme will be conducted at nearly 22 villages located in interiors of Lormi were identified which were most affected with black magic and superstition. Further, drive would continue at Raigarh, Korba and Bilaspur in coming months as well.