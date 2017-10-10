Chhattisgarh joins Delhi over ban on firecrackers during Diwali

Raipur/Chhattisgarh, October 10: The Chhattisgarh government has enacted a prohibition on the use of firecrackers with more sound and those profoundly adding to air pollution during Diwali, said a senior official on Tuesday.

A special public information drive will be initiated asking the assistance of people to check air and sound pollution during the festival, he said.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) Chairman Aman Kumar Singh in a circular to all division commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police has requested to take adequate steps to assure limitation on selling and use of loud fireworks in their particular areas.

Moreover, as per the order, the fireworks will be banned between 10 pm to 6 am.

A minimum distance of 100 metres should be maintained from hospitals, educational institutes, religious places while exploding firecrackers, the official said.

Authorities have also been directed to initiate public information campaign to inform people about the bad results of using fireworks along with informing them about air and noise pollution.

School students should also be associated with the campaign, Singh said.

Directions are also been provided to division commissioners and collector to prevent burning of hey in paddy fields after harvesting in the ongoing Kharif crop season to check air pollution, he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.