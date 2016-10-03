Chhattisgarh naxal gunned down by security forces in Kondagaon

Raipur,Oct3: A Naxal was gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said on Monday.

The face-off between rebels and a joint team of security forces took place near the jungles of Chheri village last evening, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

A small party of forces comprising Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and local police was undertaking a search operation in the interiors of Bayanar, located around 300 kms away from Raipur, on Sunday.

While they were advancing into jungles of Chheri, security forces came under heavy fire from a group of Maoists to which they retaliated in self-defence, he said.

However, the ultras soon escaped from the place.

During search, the body of a Maoist clad in ‘uniform’, a pistol with loaded magazine and many other items were recovered from the spot, the SP said.

“The area could not be searched properly due to darkness, and prima facie it appears that more ultras were either injured or killed in the gunfight,” he said.

The patrol parties have safely reached back to camps, he said adding that identity of the killed Naxal was being ascertained.