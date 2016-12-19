Chhattisgarh school in Ambikapur charges ‘planting trees’ as fee by guardians

Ambikapur , Dec. 19 : In a unique initiative, a school in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikarpur area is providing primary education to students on a meagre payment of planting a tree sapling as fee.

The facility has been provided to parents of students who cannot afford to pay school fees.

At least 35 students, aged four to five are studying in Shiksha Kuteer.

An initiative of a group of local professionals and businessmen, the school requires the students’ guardians to plant a sapling each and personally care for it.

The school has received an overwhelming response from the villagers who are glad that their children are getting quality English medium education.

“Shiksha Kuteer has opened in the village for students who are poor and have no money to pay fees. Students are being taught in English medium. They are being taught till a certain standard and their guardians have been asked to plant saplings instead of paying fees,” said a villager, Sevak Das.

In case a plant dies, the parents are required to plant another one in its place. At least 700 saplings have been planted across the village over the last year. (ANI)