Chhattisgarh: Two COBRA battalion jawans injured in a blast triggered by Naxals

Bastar, Oct 28:Two jawans of the COBRA battalion were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh today.

Constable Kishore Behera is seriously injured whereas constable Nandan of the battalion has sustained minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, reinforcements were rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to Basaguda from where they will be airlifted to Raipur for further medication.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. when a team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action’s 204th battalion was carrying out a search operation in Basaguda police station area.