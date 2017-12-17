Chhattisgarh village gets power for first time since Independence

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 17 : A tribal village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district got electricity connection for the first time.

The Jokapatha village, situated in mountainous region, had been deprived of power supply since independence.

Expressing happiness over the development, a villager said that the electricity supply would help their children do well in their studies.

“We are very happy now that we finally have electricity in our village, now our children can study well and progress in life,” the Sarpanch of Jokapath village told ANI.

The students also seemed excited and said they did not like the village in darkness and were happy that they have electricity now.

The state government led by Chief Minister Raman Singh has provided electricity connections to the several villages after 70 years of independence.

The chief minister announced the electricity development project for the village following which the authorities ordered to provide the village with surplus power. (ANI)