Chhattisgarhs jail department orders inquiry over an “objectionable” comment reportedly posted by a woman officer on social media after Sukma attack

Raipur, May 3 : Chhattisgarhs jail department today ordered an inquiry over an “objectionable” comment reportedly posted by a woman officer on social media after the recent naxal attack in Sukma district.

“A preliminary probe was ordered over an objectionable comment reportedly made by an assistant jail superintendent Varsha Dongre, posted at Raipur Central Jail, on a social media,” Deputy Inspector General (Jail) KK Gupta told PTI.

Earlier, the department had received information that Dongre had reportedly posted some comment on social media over naxal and tribal related issues after the last week maoist attack in Sukma, he said.

Deputy jail superintendent R R Rai has been assigned to probe the matter to ascertain whether such comment was made by the officer or not and what was the objective of the comment, the DIG said.

Besides, Dongre will also be given a chance to present her side, he said, adding further action will be taken accordingly.

The state government had already issued guidelines for the government officials for posting anything on various social media platform, he said.

On April 24, as many as 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a naxal ambush in Burkapal area of the state?s Sukma district.

Dongre has reportedly commented over the naxal issue and condition of tribals.

However, the post which was in Hindi, was deleted later.

Dongre could not be contacted for her comment on the issue