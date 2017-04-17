Chhattisgarh’s private IBC-24 channel anchor Surpreet Kaur reads the breaking news of her husband’s death in a road accident,

Ranchi,April17:Her job is to read news on TV and Supreet Kaur did just that by reading the breaking news of her husband’s death in a road accident, leaving her shell-shocked colleagues speechless by her exemplary commitment.

A news reader at Chhattisgarh’s private IBC-24 channel, Kaur kept her composure during Saturday morning’s live news bulletin as a reporter phoned in details of a fatal accident involving a Renault Duster at Pithara in Mahasamund district earlier in the day.

The reporter said three of the five people travelling in the vehicle were dead. Though he did not identify the dead, there was enough for Kaur to instantly realise it could be her husband. He too was to travel in a Renault Duster along the same route during the same time along with four companions.

She broke down, but only after having walked out of the TV studio after the news hour.