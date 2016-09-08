Chhota Rajan claims Indian agencies gave fake passport as Dawood Ibrahim’s men tried to kill him in Bangkok

NEW DELHI,Sept8: Gangster Chhota Rajan has claimed before a special court that he was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar by Indian agencies, as Dawood Ibrahim’s men were trying to murder him in Bangkok in 2000 as he had helped the “fight against terrorists” and those behind 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Mr Rajan made the submissions before Special Judge Vinod Kumar while recording his statement as an accused in a fake passport case filed against him and three ex-passport officers.

“I have been involved in fighting against terrorists and those anti-India forces who are bent upon to damage our country and kill innocent citizens…I cannot take name of persons who have helped me or to whom I have extended help in fight against terrorism in National Interest…

“When the henchmen of Dawood Ibrahim came to know that I am supplying information to Indian agencies in respect of Mumbai blasts perpetrators, they snatched my original passport from me in Dubai.

“They tried to kill me but somehow, I was able to escape from Dubai and reached Malaysia. Thereafter, I went to Bangkok where an attempt on my life was made in 2000 by the henchmen of Dawood. That is why, I was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar,” he told the special court.

Claiming that after the Mumbai bomb blasts, he decided to take revenge and help Indian intelligence agencies, he said, “since 1993 I have been working constantly for my country and fighting those persons who want to damage our country.”

“Unfortunately once a fight starts, there is no returning back and I have to keep my identity secret so that I can help those people who are involved in the protection of our territory,” he said while deposing before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail where he is lodged.

The court had earlier framed charges for alleged offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Chhota Rajan and others in the case. The accused had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.