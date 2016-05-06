After Chicken, KFC entering cosmetics market

Hong Kong, May 6: Fried chicken fast-food chain KFC is now launching two limited edition flavoured nail polishes to help promote its food here.

According to media news website AdWeek, combining forces with McCormick, the company which makes KFC’s secret spice mix, KFC has devised two shades of polish inspired by its two most popular recipes: Original and Hot & Spicy, reports elle.com.

“The recipe for our edible nail polish is unique and was specifically designed to hold the flavour, but to also dry with a glossy coat similar to normal nail polish,” Ogilvy & Mather creative director John Koay, one of the brains behind the idea, told AdWeek.

“This campaign is designed to be intriguing and fun to increase excitement around the KFC brand in Hong Kong.”

Before releasing the product for mass production, customers in Hong Kong will get to vote on their favourite. For now, it seems like it will be a local promotion but it might just go global soon.