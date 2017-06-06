Chidambaram must also be questioned: Swamy on NDTV raids

| By :

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said there was no need for the government to give justification for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy's residence and called for a separate investigation on former finance minister P. Chidambaram's role in the same.

"There is no need for the government to be defensive on this. NDTV is a bunch of crooks and in fact, they now also have to investigate Chidambaram, because the FIPB clearances were, as the FIR says, given by Chidambaram," Swamy told ANI.

The CBI registered a case against co-founder and executive co-chairperson of NDTV Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss of Rs. 48 crore to the ICICI bank.

In 2008, the ICICI Bank gave NDTV a loan of Rs. 366 crore on personal guarantees of the Roys, who pledged the company's shares that were valued more than the prevailing price at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The CBI said that searches were conducted today at four places including Delhi and Dehradun.

The NDTV has, meanwhile, vowed to fight against the 'witch-hunt by multiple agencies'. (ANI)