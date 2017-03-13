Chidambaram praising Modi to save his son: Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad, Mar. 13: Lashing out at former finance minister P. Chidambaram for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Monday said the former is doing so to hide the fault of his son who is involved in corruption charges.

Rao told ANI that Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram criticised the party high command a few days back.

“P. Chidambaram is today praising Narendra Modi. He is praising like anything. In 2019 also, Narendra Modi wave will be there…this is the statement. His son also a few days back criticised the high command. All these statements are given because his son was involved in corruption charges,” he added.

Escalating his attack on Karti, Rao accused him of spoiling Telangana.

“Chidambaram should not give such a statement. You want to give any suggestion…you can give in party forum, not outside. The morals of the workers will be coming down. Some indiscipline should be stopped. Some action should be taken, other wise everybody will give such a statement. We will come back to power in 2019 to stop Narendra Modi and BJP’s rule,” he added.

In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) establishing its supremacy in the recently-concluded assembly polls by gaining a clear majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and staking claim to form governments in Goa and Manipur, Chidamabaram earlier acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is the most dominant political leader” in the country.

“The victories in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand have re-confirmed that Mr Narendra Modi is the most dominant political leader,” he tweeted. (ANI)