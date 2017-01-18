Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to review poll preparations in Uttarakhand

Nainital, Jan. 18: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and his fellow commissioners will be in Dehradun today to review the poll preparedness in Uttarakhand.

The team will meet the administrative and security officials during the two-day visit.

It will also meet the representatives of various political parties.

The state will have single phase polling on February 15.

The notification will be issued on January 20. (ANI)