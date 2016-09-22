Chief Justice of India T S Thakur unwell; undergoes check-up at Hospital

New Delhi, Sep 22: Chief Justice of India T S Thakur today underwent a check-up at a heart hospital in south Delhi.
Hospital sources, however, said, “he was fine and it was just a routine check-up.”
64-year-old Thakur did not attend court today.
“The CJI visited the hospital earlier in the day. He has been coming to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute for medical check-ups for the past couple of years, and today’s visit was also a regular visit. He is doing fine and has returned home. There is nothing to worry about,” a source said.
Thakur is the 43rd Chief Justice of India and due to to retire on January 4 next year.
