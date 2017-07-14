Chief Justice of Calcutta HC directs Centre to send 4 more companies of paramilitary force to Darjeeling  

Darjeeling/Kolkata, July 14: The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court had directed the Centre to send 4 more companies of paramilitary force to Darjeeling within 48 hrs.

Earlier, after hearing the PIL over the issue, Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre observed that people are in a sad situation. It seems as if the Centre and the State are not worried.

The acting Chief Justice also ordered the district judge of city sessions court to submit a report in one week in the Madan Tamang case – that how many days the accused Bimal Gurung and others were supposed to be present in court and how many days they were actually present.

On July 3, the West Bengal District Administration extended the restriction imposed on internet services for another eight days in Darjeeling to halt rumours from spreading through social media.

Earlier in the week, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has launched the protest demanding a separate Gorkhaland, announced continuation of its indefinite strike after conclusion of the all party meeting in Darjeeling.