Chief Justice of India selectively assigned political cases: Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi, Jan 12: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday appreciated the four senior Supreme Court judges for taking on the Chief Justice, saying they had made people aware of the “extraordinary abuse of power” by the latter.

He said Chief Justice Dipak Misra was selective in assigning politically sensitive cases.

“Truly unprecedented! Kudos to 4 senior-most judges of SC who addressed a Press Conf today (Friday) to apprise the people about the extraordinary abuse of ‘master of roster’ powers by CJI in selectively assigning politically sensitive cases to hand-picked junior judges for the desired outcome,” Bhushan tweeted.

In an unprecedented event in the history of Indian judiciary’s, four senior sitting judges — J.Chelameshwar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurien Joseph and Madan B. Lokur — expressed concern about the need to protect the institution of the judiciary and said that “for the survival of democracy impartial justices are needed”.