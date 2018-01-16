Chief Justice of India sets new 5-Judge constitution bench, sans 4 SC judges

New Delhi, Jan 16: In another turn of events, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has set up a five-judge constitution bench under him to hear several major cases, however, the bench doesn’t comprise the four senior judges of the top court, who had held a press conference.

Earlier on January 15, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said that the rift between the CJI and four senior Supreme Court judges has been “laid to rest”.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that the matter was resolved after a judges meet in the CJI Misra’s chamber on Monday.

The apparent crisis in the Supreme Court came when the four top court judges, justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, on Friday held a press conference – a first by apex court judges – and alleged that the CJI had been violating the conventions in his role as the master of the roster.(ANI)