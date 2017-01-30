Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be “sent home” if he keeps slamming us: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan 30: Upping the ante against its ally BJP, Shiv Sena today said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be “sent home” if he continues to level charges against it in the run up to the local body polls.

The remarks from the bickering ally came after Fadnavis hit out at it at a BJP rally on Saturday, close on the heels of the Sena deciding against a pre-poll pact with the senior partner for civic polls in Mumbai and other cities across the state.

“They (BJP leaders) have been talking about building a Ram Temple for the last 28 years and duping people in the name of Uniform Civil Code. Now, they intend to give Mumbai into the hands of rich people…. if the CM continues to level low grade charges against the Shiv Sena, for time being it has left him only with a sore throat but tomorrow he will be sent home,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The allusion was to Fadnavis’s “sore throat” while he made the hard hitting speech against the Sena.