HYDERABAD,July29: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has announced Rs 1 crore cash prize and a house plot of 600 square yards in Banjara Hills to Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. He congratulated her for taking the team to World Cup final and for becoming the highest run-getter in women’s ODIs. KCR hailed Mithali as the pride of Telangana and Hyderabad city. The CM announced Rs 25 lakh cash prize to Mithali’s coach R.S.R Murthy and complimented him for shaping up Mithali as a fine cricketer. Accompanied by parents Mr Dorai Raj and Ms Leela Raj and her coach, Mithali met the CM in Pragathi Bhavan on Friday evening.

Mr Rao praised her for her rich vein of form in the tournament. “We thought you would surely win the final too. Unfortunately, we lost by a slender margin, yet your team performed well. The whole nation watched your performance. I also watched the match. You have set a record by scoring highest number of runs. On behalf of people in Telangana state I congratulate you. The government will stand by you,” the CM told Mithali as he presented a shawl to her and her coach.