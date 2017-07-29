Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said government would not arrest film personalities in drugs cases

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao made it clear on Friday that the government would not arrest film personalities in drugs cases. The investigation team would consider them as victims.

The NDPS Act says that addicts are also accused and can be held liable, but Mr Rao asked officials not to go after film personalities.

Mr Rao told a review meeting of top officials that the excise enforcement department had identified 12 persons from Tollywood. “We don’t consider them as accused persons as they are just victims. Trafficking and selling of drugs is a crime but consuming it is not,” he said.

“By questioning these persons, the investigation agency will get information on peddlers and suppliers,” he said.

“Based on their statements, the SIT will be able to make arrests and conduct raids,” he said.

“So far, the investigation has revealed that cine persons were only using drugs and not selling them. If it is proved that they are selling drugs, we’ll register cases against them. Not only the people from Tollywood but we also consider drug addicts from all sectors as victims,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a review on the ongoing drug cases with Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy, prohibition and excise commissioner Dr R.V. Chandravadan, Intelligence IG Naveen Chand, security IG Mrugesh Kumar Singh, director of excise enforcement Dr Akun Sabharwal, joint commissioners of police Shahnawaz Qasim (Cyberabad) and Tarun Joshi (Rachakonda).

The Chief Minister also explained to the officials that the Special Task Force had arrested 22 persons including two foreign nationals in connection with the drug cases. “We are just utilising statements of drug addicts as clues in nabbing the prime accused. We have identified that the drug racketeers are obtaining drugs from Portugal, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Colombia and other countries. We have names of some key persons that are involved in drug trafficking.”

Mr Rao said: “We are not targeting the cine industry only. There is no truth of drug culture in the information technology sector.”

He said the state government had targeted the drug culture in its initial stages and was working to control it in Hyderabad. “The allegations being circulated that drugs are on the rise in Hyderabad are false. Telangana state is in the top position in financial growth, development and law and order and the government is concentrating on eliminating social disorders,” he said.

“Our goal is to close all routes for drugs from the entry points into TS. Telangana state is not in the list of the heavy drug usage states in the country. Even in the list of cities, Hyderabad does not figure. Our aim is to close the businesses of drugs, illicit liquor, hookah, gambling, eve-teasing, adulteration, fake products and social disorders,” said Mr Rao.