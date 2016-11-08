Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should step down: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Nov 08: Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said Mehbooba Mufti should step down as Chief Minister for her incompetence in handling the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

“Every day she says, she will give the names of people who are burning these schools in the valley, but nothing has been done yet. Where are those names? Who is going to construct the schools again? The Prime Minister has given 1,000 crores; will those 1,000 crores also be burnt down?”, Abdullah told media.

“The burning of schools is due to some propaganda and the government has not been able to control this. I am very sorry, but this lady is not effectively running the state and it’s better she steps down,” he added.

The Centre had last week asked the state government to check such attempts and make efforts for the reopening of schools which have been closed since July 9.

Expressing concern over the burning down of schools in the Kashmir Valley, the National Panthers Party (NPP) called for the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state, claiming that an atmosphere of complete chaos exists and needs to be quelled.

Earlier, Shafiq Mir, who was part of the 30-member delegation of an apex body representing 4,000 village panchayats of the state, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got assurance of taking all steps to pacify the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.