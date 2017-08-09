Chief minister Palaniswami express concern over attacks on fishermen by Sri Lankan navy

Chennai/August 8: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the arrest of 14 fishermen in two separate instances, by the Lankan navy on Saturday.

Mentioning to Narendra Modi, the letter says, the incident that occurred on the night of 7-8-2017. The Sri Lankan Navy terrorised fishermen by roughly taking over their boats with armoured Navel vessels and arrested 49 fishermen in 12 fishing boats.

In a series of arrests of poor Indian fishermen from their state is unacceptable. Such apprehensions have a demoralising impact on fishermen as well as the people in the state, he added.

Palaniswami conveyed his concern over the fishermen issue and sought the centre’s involvement for release of 42 of them.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami stated that he wishes to bring Narendra Modi’s attention to yet another instance of high handedness of Sri Lankan Navy against the indian fishermen pursuing in their peaceful fishing operations in their traditional Palk Bay fishing waters.

He also mentioned that around eight fishermen in the area were seized by the Lankan Navy on Tuesday in Ramanathapuram district. The Chief Minister asked Narendra Modi to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to resolve the matter.

He further sought nesseray step from Prime Minister Modi to direct this issue to the Ministry of External affairs to secure the immediate release of fishermen along with their boats as a sharp escalation to needless provocation. “I sincerely urge you to take up this matter personally with the highest authorities in Sri Lanka to register our strongest disapproval of the mis-adventure of the Sri Lankan Navy in the mid-seas gravely endangering the lives of our fishermen.

By this letter, The Chief Minister said fishing issues should be resolved peacefully.