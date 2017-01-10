Chief Minister Panneerselvam declares Tamil Nadu drought-hit state

Chennai, January 10: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday declared the state as drought-hit.

In the wake of the water crisis, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has waived land tax for farmers and announced numerous sops for them.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced Rupees 160 crore and Rupees 350 crore worth measures to mitigate water crisis in urban and rural local bodies respectively.

This particular development comes in the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in the state and Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue.

With Tamil Nadu being declared as drought-hit, the state now has a stronger case to demand more water from the Cauvery River from Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu is already receiving 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Karnataka every day, as per an interim order given by the Supreme Court, which the apex court recently renewed. (ANI)