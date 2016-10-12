Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gives sanction for murder, alleges BJP over activist Ramith’s murder

Kannur, October 12: A BJP worker was hacked to death by unknown assailants in Kannur today morning.

The deceased, 29-year-old Ramith, was attacked by a group of assailants near his house around 10.30 in the morning. He succumbed to severe injuries on his neck, face and head.

The Kerala BJP faction alleged that CPM is behind the murder.

BJP in its statement had accused the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the repeated attacks and killing of BJP activists in the State.

Pinarayi is the home town of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Accusing CPM of the political violence, BJP leader V V Rajesh told Manorama News, “Kerala now has a chief minister who gives sanction to brutal murder on the streets”.

“It is very unfortunate that a BJP activist was killed by CPM terrorists; we strongly protest,” Kerala BJP spokesperson M.S. Kumar told.

It really looks like a tit-for-tat political attack that the youth was murdered in broad daylight at Pinarayi in Kannur district on Wednesday, just two days after a CPM worker worker was killed in a similar manner.

“Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan acts as if he’s a ‘gunda’ leader”, the spokesperson added, reports manoramaonline.com.

The deceased Ramith was attacked at a time when BJP MLA O. Rajagopal and other party leaders were visiting Kuthuparamba, which witnessed violence following CPM’s Pathiriyad branch secretary K. Mohanan’s murder on Monday.

Police have deployed personnel in large numbers as the district remained tense in the wake of the of the two political murders which took place in a period of three days at the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency Dharmadom.

CPM’s local leader K. Mohanan (40) was hacked to death by six people at Pathiriyad in Kannur district on Monday. The assailants have not been identified yet and police have intensified search for the culprits.

CPM has alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack and observed a hartal in Kannur district on Tuesday.