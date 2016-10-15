Child with fever dies after consuming medicine from quack in Rourkela

October 15, 2016 | By :

Rourkela,Oct15:According to reports, the child was taken to a quack namely SK Biswal by his parents as he was suffering from fever.

As there was no improvement in the child’s condition, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors at the hospital said that wrong treatment on the part of the quack led to the death of the child.

Following the incident, irate locals ransacked the quack’s clinic at Gopabandhupalli here. On being informed, police reached the spot and took situation under control.

As per latest report, no FIR was lodged against the quack.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Shocking | 21 people contract HIV in UP, after quack uses infected needle
Heartfelt poems from a cardiologist
Mumbai: 6-year-old Swarang Dalvi of Pawar Public School dies after collapsing while playing
Mosquito borne swine flu can be deadly for Diabetic patients: Consult doctor if fever lasts for more than 24 hours
Deaths shroud India’s child vaccination programme
United Airlines has apologized to woman passenger , forced to give up her 2-year-old son’s seat and hold the child on a flight
Top