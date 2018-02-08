Child pornography case against Glee actor dropped after he commits suicide

Washington D.C, February 08: The child pornography case filed against Glee actor Mark Salling was dropped in the wake of his suicide.

According to reports, a U.S. District Judge granted the dismissal request from the U.S. Attorney’s office. However, the case was dismissed “without prejudice” per the prosecutor’s request, which means that it can be re-filed in the future.

The Glee star was found dead in a park near his San Fernando Valley home on January 30. The officials confirmed his death as suicide; the 35-year old actor died as a result of asphyxia caused by hanging.

Salling was accused of possessing child sexual abuse images and he had pleaded guilty in December. He was expected to be imprisoned for at least four years and to pay a fine of $50,000 to each victim as per the US laws prohibiting child pornography.

The actor had agreed to serve the jail time followed by 20 years of supervised release.

He was known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the television series Glee.