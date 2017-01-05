Child star of ‘Lost’,Malcom Kelley becomes rapper

London, Jan 5 Actor Malcolm David Kelley, who played Walt in the cult ABC series “Lost”, has turned rapper.

Kelley has moved away from acting and is now primarily a rapper – performing as one half of the pop duo MKTO, alongside bandmate Tony Oller.

The pair were signed to Columbia Records, reported Digital Spy

After appearances in the first five seasons of “Lost”, Kelley went on to act in “Saving Grace”, “Gigantic” and the 2015 series of “Bones.”

He could also be spotted in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “My Name is Earl”, with an untitled Detroit Project on the cards this year.