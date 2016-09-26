Child trafficking racket stopped in Bhopal

Bhopal,Sept26:In another shocking incident, a man was booked over the weekend for allegedly exploiting a 10-year-old boy by forcing him into begging. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said “The police swung into action after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Priyanka Kanungo spotted the boy begging in front of a coffee house under TT Nagar Police Station area here and brought it to the notice of authorities.”

He also said that the boy told the cops that a person named Shakeel had forced him into begging, adding that they have registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and are now looking for him.

The boy is now in the care of the Special Juvenile Police Unit.