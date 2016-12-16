Childlessness and infertility affects urban women

New Delhi, December 16: In an endeavour to raise awareness about female infertility problems and to highlight the importance of regular health check-ups in women, Fortis Bloom IVF Centre is organizing a free check-up camp on December 16 and 17, where women with infertility problems can avail consultation free of cost.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Infertility Expert and Gynaecologist Fortis Bloom IVF Centre, Fortis LaFemme Hospital, New Delhi, informed, “Today infertility is not only constrained to women, it is now very common in men also. About 45 percent of women face infertility problems, men are also affected by problems like low sperm count and low sperm motility.”

Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Infertility Expert and Gynaecologist Fortis Bloom IVF Centre, Fortis LaFemme Hospital, New Delhi, informed, “That there can be several reasons a woman encounters infertility like; not ovulating (releasing eggs), blocked fallopian tubes because of which sperms can’t the meet egg, eggs are of poor quality or due to shape of the uterus. In some cases there are no reasons for infertility, this is called unexplained infertility.”

Dr Pai further added, “With advent of advanced medical technology the chances of attaining motherhood have become promising. Couples planning parenthood, need to consult an expert if they have not been able to conceive even after trying for one year”. (ANI)