Chilean family saves humpback whale,entangled in fishing net, while on outing

ANTOFAGASTA, Jan 5 : A Chilean family spent their traditional New Year’s sea outing rescuing a humpback whale entangled in fishing nets close to a beach in the port city of Mejillones, Chilean media reported.

Juan Menares, 52, who owns a sea tourism company, and his family were enjoying their boat trip, when they spotted the humpback whale in distress, about 500 metres (1,640 feet) from their boat.

The family took a closer look at the 10-metre (32 foot) whale after noticing it was not moving and saw that its tail fin had become entangled in a fishing net, local media reported.