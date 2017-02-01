Chilean mine workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper Escondida mine

Chilean mine workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper Escondida mine

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton’s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union told Reuters in the early hours of today.
The strike is due to begin in 48 hours but the union said the company will likely request government mediation to attempt a resolution, which would delay any strike action for about another week.
The vote had been expected after union leaders last week called BHP’s latest wage offer “absurd” and recommended its 2,500 workers reject it and prepare for an extended conflict.
BHP did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but has previously said that its offer was fair.
Workers have been offered a 12,000 dollar bonus.

