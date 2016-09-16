China Airlines’ first A350 XWB flight takes to the skies

Beijing,Sept16:The aircraft bearing the airline’s distinctive livery will now enter the final phase of production, including further ground and flight tests. This first A350-900 for China Airlines is scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks.

The aircraft is expected to be deployed on the carrier’s long-haul routes to Europeand on selected regional routes. The A350-900 will join China Airlines’ Airbus fleet including A330s and A340s on its regional and long haul services.

The A350 XWB is the world’s latest generation airliner and the newest member of Airbus’ modern, comfortable & efficient widebody product family. It features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 810 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 43 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.